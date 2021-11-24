Sign up
332 / 365
And They All Fall Down
The gingko tree in our front yard is so incredible. One minute all the leaves are on the tree and within 10 minutes they all fall to the ground at the same time. I wish I had a before picture to go with this after one.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2895
photos
19
followers
1
following
90% complete
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th November 2021 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
