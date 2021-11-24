Previous
Next
And They All Fall Down by yogiw
332 / 365

And They All Fall Down

The gingko tree in our front yard is so incredible. One minute all the leaves are on the tree and within 10 minutes they all fall to the ground at the same time. I wish I had a before picture to go with this after one.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise