38 / 365
Jack & Pearl | Black & White
Jack's not the only one who loves windows. Pearl enjoyed a little Kitty TV this morning, too.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Sandy Z W
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Tags
pearlw
,
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
yogiw-cats
,
for2022
,
jackw
,
yogiw-flashofred2022
