Peek-A-Boo Pearl | Black & White by yogiw
51 / 365

Peek-A-Boo Pearl | Black & White

Pearl was sleeping with her paws over her eyes then peeked out to see what I was doing when I leaned over to take her pic. SO CUTE.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
