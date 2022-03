Tiny Tins For Christmas | 2018

Making Tiny Tins at Christmastime is one of my favorite holiday things to do. I cut teeny pieces of vintage stickers to make a collage on an empty ointment tin. I've been making these for years and years — one on my desk is dated 1998 but I know I started making them before that. These four were made in 2018 and given away as gifts.