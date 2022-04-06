Previous
Guess Who's Turning One Today by yogiw
98 / 365

Guess Who's Turning One Today

Happy First Birthday to our sweet, little Jack O'Lantern. Life has been a whole lot sweeter since you've been around. We're do lucky you picked us for your Forever Home. ❤️

Yogi trivia: Three of our five have been April kittens. 🥰
Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
