Our House Is A Very, Very, Very Fine House by yogiw
140 / 365

Our House Is A Very, Very, Very Fine House

I love our house especially this time of year. The roses remind me of the cottages in Sconset when I visited Nantucket. The ones to the right will be in full bloom next week.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

