Coral Bay St. John by yogiw
Coral Bay St. John

Whenever my friend Kitty goes on vacation she always sends me a postcard. She went to St. John back in March and I just got her postcard today. It looks so beautiful there.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
bkb in the city
Thanks for sharing this with us
May 24th, 2022  
