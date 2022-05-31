Previous
Irises | Variation 3 by yogiw
154 / 365

Irises | Variation 3

We have three different kind of Irises in our yard. The dark purple Bearded Iris was our first variety. We have them scattered all over our garden. Dedicated to our baby Iris, the sweetest flower in the world.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
