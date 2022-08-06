Previous
Next
Jack & The Ironing by yogiw
224 / 365

Jack & The Ironing

Jack loves to sit on the washer when I'm doing laundry. I like how he tucked in between the ironing to keep an eye on things.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise