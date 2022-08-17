Sign up
236 / 365
Mid-August Sky
It's starting to look a little like Fall outside. The sunsets have a lot of orange and some of the leaves are turning brown. This was a Mayfield Parrish sky.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3168
photos
18
followers
0
following
Views
3
2022 - Year 9
iPhone 12 Pro Max
10th August 2022 8:32pm
Tags
yogiw-sunrisesunset
