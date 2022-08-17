Previous
Mid-August Sky by yogiw
Mid-August Sky

It's starting to look a little like Fall outside. The sunsets have a lot of orange and some of the leaves are turning brown. This was a Mayfield Parrish sky.
Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
