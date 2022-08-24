Sign up
242 / 365
iPad Puzzles
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
Tags
yogiw-flowers
Elyse Klemchuk
I like all the different colors and shapes! This pops when I put it on the black background!
August 30th, 2022
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
