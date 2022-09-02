Previous
The Fountain Place In Milford by yogiw
251 / 365

The Fountain Place In Milford

I have always loved the Fountain Specialists in Milford. When I went to Kirk's Jewelers to pick up my Catalina bracelet I noticed they had painted a mural on their building. I love the black background.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
