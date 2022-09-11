Previous
Always Remember by yogiw
Always Remember

The sky was so beautiful and calm tonight. So hard to believe it's been 21 years since that awful September day that changed our lives forever. Never forget. 🇺🇸
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
