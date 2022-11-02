Sheila, 1947

My Mother-In-Law died today. After five days of sitting with her, Sheila died peacefully with my husband (her son, Ande) by her side. It's been a hard 18 months since she started to deteriorate. She lived a happy, full life of 91 years and raised a caring and loving son.



This is my favorite photo of her. Taken at her sister Miriam's wedding in 1947 it was hand-tinted by the photographer. On the back it reads:



Dress chiffon

Gold bag

Gloves color to match

Orchid flowers

Blond hair



The ring is her mother's wedding band (Ande's grandmother's). I remember once when we were visiting Florida years ago I commented how much I loved her ring. She said it was her mother's, took it off and gave it to me. I thought that was a lovely thing to do and meant so much to me.



This photo was taken 10 years before Ande was born. I think it's a beautiful remembrance of a strong, fiesty woman. May her memory be a blessing.