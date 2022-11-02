Previous
Sheila, 1947 by yogiw
314 / 365

Sheila, 1947

My Mother-In-Law died today. After five days of sitting with her, Sheila died peacefully with my husband (her son, Ande) by her side. It's been a hard 18 months since she started to deteriorate. She lived a happy, full life of 91 years and raised a caring and loving son.

This is my favorite photo of her. Taken at her sister Miriam's wedding in 1947 it was hand-tinted by the photographer. On the back it reads:

Dress chiffon
Gold bag
Gloves color to match
Orchid flowers
Blond hair

The ring is her mother's wedding band (Ande's grandmother's). I remember once when we were visiting Florida years ago I commented how much I loved her ring. She said it was her mother's, took it off and gave it to me. I thought that was a lovely thing to do and meant so much to me.

This photo was taken 10 years before Ande was born. I think it's a beautiful remembrance of a strong, fiesty woman. May her memory be a blessing.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
