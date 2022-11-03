Previous
The Trees In The Fog by yogiw
314 / 365

The Trees In The Fog

It was so foggy this morning. Made for some dramatic street photos with all the fall colors.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
