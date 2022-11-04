Previous
Ann's In Morocco by yogiw
Ann's In Morocco

My friend Ann is in Morocco. I ❤️ all the photos she's sending me of the tile work. This is one I got today. The colors and the patterns are to die for. Fantastic!!
