Previous
Next
315 / 365
Ann's In Morocco
My friend Ann is in Morocco. I ❤️ all the photos she's sending me of the tile work. This is one I got today. The colors and the patterns are to die for. Fantastic!!
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3250
photos
17
followers
0
following
87% complete
View this month »
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2022 - Year 9
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
5th November 2022 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
