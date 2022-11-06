Previous
I Want This Chair by yogiw
317 / 365

I Want This Chair

Fabulous chair at Sundance that would look great in my studio if I had enough room. 😃
6th November 2022

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
