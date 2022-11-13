Previous
Sunset After The Rain by yogiw
Sunset After The Rain

It rained all day so I stayed in and worked. I looked up and saw a beautiful orange glow from the glass blocking window above my desk and went outside to see what was going on. It did not disappoint.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
