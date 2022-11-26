Previous
Bootsy Brewski by yogiw
338 / 365

Bootsy Brewski

Getting Ande's Chanukah gifts together and found this most excellent present! You gotta love hometown boy Bootsy Collins and his new beer from Fretboard. Love the graphics!

https://fretboardbrewing.com/bootsy
Sandy Z W

