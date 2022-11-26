Sign up
338 / 365
Bootsy Brewski
Getting Ande's Chanukah gifts together and found this most excellent present! You gotta love hometown boy Bootsy Collins and his new beer from Fretboard. Love the graphics!
https://fretboardbrewing.com/bootsy
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3271
photos
17
followers
0
following
92% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2022 - Year 9
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2022 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
