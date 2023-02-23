Sign up
77 / 365
Spring Has Sprung
The daffodils are blooming and it's not even March yet. I'm sure we'll get a cold snap before long. Until then, it's nice walking outside again.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
3376
photos
19
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
23rd February 2023 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-flowers
