Wasson Way Sunset by yogiw
122 / 365

Wasson Way Sunset

As I was walking on the bike trail I saw a warm glow to my right. It was the prettiest color orange for this time of year. So, I turned around and saw this absolutely gorgeous sunset. No matter when I walk I always see something beautiful.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
