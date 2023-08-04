Sign up
247 / 365
My New National Parks Mug
Shopping for bras and clothes for our upcoming trip to North Carolina and I buy a new mug instead. I couldn't resist. I love the graphics for our National Parks.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
1
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
251
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much!
August 9th, 2023
