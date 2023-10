Think Pink | Day 6

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of my sister Bun who died of breast cancer at the age of 28 in 1989, I am doing โ€œThink Pink October" where all my posts will be pink for the entire month. Love you, Bunny, and miss you every day. ๐Ÿ’•๐ŸŒธ



I like that The Gap is partnering with Mattel and Barbie Pink right now โ€” still riding the Barbie Movie wave. It's a good addition to my "Think Pink October."