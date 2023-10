Think Pink | Day 25

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of my sister Bun who died of breast cancer at the age of 28 in 1989, I am doing “Think Pink October" where all my posts will be pink for the entire month. Love you, Bunny, and miss you every day. 💕🌸



This morning I walked the bike trail meeting Ande and Dianne at First Watch. A little Photoshop magic helped me transform a crisp, Fall morning into a pink and green sky for my Think Pink October. How pretty!