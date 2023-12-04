Chihuly In Columbus, Indiana

Going through all my photos from yesterday I especially like this one. From the attached article on the public architecture in Columbus:The Columbus Area Visitors Center was the home of John Vawter Storey in 1864. The building style is Italianate and the building materials are brick and limestone. The building has long rectangular windows, bracketed eaves, and window hoods. In addition to being a home, it later served on separate occasions as a lodge for the order of Red Men, a furniture store, a Boy’s club and an office. It opened as the Visitors Center in 1973. The expansion was designed by Kevin Roche and was completed in 1995. The Yellow Neon Chandelier and Persians, designed by Dale Chihuly, hangs in the bay window.