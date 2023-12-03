Previous
Leaves In The Rain by yogiw
Photo 31

Leaves In The Rain

We were gonna rake leaves but then it rained. The colors, even the shades of brown, are so vibrant when wet.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
