Daffodils In The Sun by yogiw
124 / 365

Daffodils In The Sun

I love to walk at the end of the day. The sun shines through the flower petals and makes them look translucent. It's been such a pretty spring. Bad weather ahead though. Lots of rain and tornado warnings later today. 😬
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
