124 / 365
Daffodils In The Sun
I love to walk at the end of the day. The sun shines through the flower petals and makes them look translucent. It's been such a pretty spring. Bad weather ahead though. Lots of rain and tornado warnings later today. 😬
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Tags
yogiw-flowers
yogiw-wassonway
