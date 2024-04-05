Previous
What Do You See, Jack? by yogiw
127 / 365

What Do You See, Jack?

I don't know what Jack saw but he was spooked for a sec. Look at these big yellow eyes and his flat ears. He's such a beautiful boy even when he is scared. 🐈‍⬛
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

