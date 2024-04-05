Sign up
127 / 365
What Do You See, Jack?
I don't know what Jack saw but he was spooked for a sec. Look at these big yellow eyes and his flat ears. He's such a beautiful boy even when he is scared. 🐈⬛
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024 - Year 11
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd April 2024 9:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-cats
,
jackw
