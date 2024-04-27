Hatch Show Print Block Party

Today was our fun Hatch Show Print day. We headed downtown for our Block Party, the event we signed up for months ago. It was really cool making art with the hand-cut plates they use to make their iconic posters. What a fabulous gift shop they had, too.



If ever you are in Nashville, don't skip Hatch Show Print. It's a working letterpress print shop in operation since 1879, now in the same building as The Country Music Hall of Fame. If you want to do a Block Party you'll have to sign up months before. They are always sold out.