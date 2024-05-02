Previous
Irises By The Fence by yogiw
147 / 365

Irises By The Fence

2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
40% complete

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
These are so bright and pretty!
May 3rd, 2024  
