Previous
Viburnum aka Japanese Snowball by yogiw
201 / 365

Viburnum aka Japanese Snowball

I have never heard of a Japanese Snowball shrub before. This looked like a hydrangea but when I looked it up it proved to be another plant.

"What's the difference between a viburnum and hydrangea" you ask? This is what I found out:

Snowball bushes growing in colder climates are probably hydrangeas. The hydrangeas have a much longer bloom period than the viburnums, with blossoms remaining on the shrub for as long as two months. Hydrangeas bloom in spring and may rebloom in fall, while viburnums bloom in summer.

I learn so much by doing 365.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise