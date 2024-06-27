Previous
Jack Sat Here For Hours by yogiw
212 / 365

Jack Sat Here For Hours

Jack loves all the birds visiting the yard after put out his new bird feeders. He watches Kitty TV for hours.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
59% complete

Photo Details

