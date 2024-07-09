Previous
Flags On 5th Avenue For The 4th by yogiw
221 / 365

Flags On 5th Avenue For The 4th

Our last day in NYC. We walked 5th Avenue twice — once on our second day and once on our fourth. I love NYC. There's always so much eye candy!! I just wish it weren't so hot in the summer. Can't escape the heat anywhere it seems. 😕
9th July 2024

@yogiw
