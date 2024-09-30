Previous
RIP Pete
RIP Pete

It was a sad day today for Cincinnati baseball. Pete Rose, our hometown hero Charlie Hustle, died this morning at 83.

I will always remember rooting for the "Big Red Machine" in the 70's. Rookie and future-Hall of Fame manager Sparky Anderson headed the team, which at its peak featured Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and Tony Pérez, and was supported by Dave Concepción, George Foster, César Gerónimo and Ken Griffey, Sr.

In October of 1972, my dad took me out of school and we drove up to Cincinnati from Louisville to watch the Reds vs. the Oakland A's in the seventh game of the World Series. I sat with Brian Davis and his family with their extra ticket while my dad sat across the stadium since we had to buy him a scalper ticket. We watched each other with binoculars throughout the whole game. It was such a special day even though we lost. I will never forget it.
