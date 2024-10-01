Previous
Kitty TV & His Toy by yogiw
306 / 365

Kitty TV & His Toy

I love that Jack takes his red ring with him wherever he goes. He stopped playing long enough to jump on the window sill for a little Kitty TV. 😆
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
