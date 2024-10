It was so pretty out today...finally! On my way home from Clifton I stopped at the Cincinnati Art Museum and decided to walk the grounds to close my green ring. I started with the 164-step Art Climb then walked the new driveway entrance from Eden Park. I explored all the new pathways and landscaping before heading for home. It was so delightful.About the entrance sculpture:Pinocchio (Emotional), 2007Jim Dine (Cincinnati native, American, b. 1935)BronzeAbout The Art Climb:There are a total of 164 step with 19 landings which elevate folks a little over 9 stories. Much effort has been taken to retain as many trees as possible in the construction of the Art Climb.