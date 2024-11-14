Sign up
Jack Is So Silly
Jack is such a silly boy. I heard all this commotion in my studio. Turned around and Jack had somehow snuggled UNDER the lining of his bed. Guess he was cold. He fell asleep and didn't bother me for the rest of the afternoon.
14th November 2024
Sandy Z W
