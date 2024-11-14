Previous
Jack Is So Silly by yogiw
Jack Is So Silly

Jack is such a silly boy. I heard all this commotion in my studio. Turned around and Jack had somehow snuggled UNDER the lining of his bed. Guess he was cold. He fell asleep and didn't bother me for the rest of the afternoon.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
