Photo 364
My Own Little Lighthouse
I am obsessed with lighthouses. I was happy to find a little ceramic one I could light up on my mantel each year. I love the little white Tudor house I found to go with it this year.
Giving thanks to everyone in my life that make my days a little easier and enrich my world. I am grateful for all that I have and everyone I know. Hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024 - Year 11
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th November 2024 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
