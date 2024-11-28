Previous
My Own Little Lighthouse by yogiw
Photo 364

My Own Little Lighthouse

I am obsessed with lighthouses. I was happy to find a little ceramic one I could light up on my mantel each year. I love the little white Tudor house I found to go with it this year.  

Giving thanks to everyone in my life that make my days a little easier and enrich my world. I am grateful for all that I have and everyone I know. Hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
