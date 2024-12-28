2024 Wilde CD Exchange | Mixed Emotions 21

My latest addition to our Wilde CD Exchange series.



Our theme for 2024 was "Emotions." I had a hard time narrowing down my direction and finally just decided to include them all into Mixed Emotions.



Why do we do CDs and not playlists? It's fun giving a tangible gift plus, this limits us to no more than 80 minutes of music each. You really have to put some thought into it to narrow down your song choices.



I love our Wilde CDs. This is our 14th exchange. Designing the covers is my favorite part. All are pictured in this album.