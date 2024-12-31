Previous
From Our House To Yours by yogiw
Photo 399

From Our House To Yours

Happy New Year to all our friends. From our house to yours, we wish you a very happy 2025.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact