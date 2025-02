For my fifth Flash of Red February challenge, on days when there wasn't much going on, I filled in with black and white photos I've taken over the years that hadn't made it to my 365 pages for one reason or another. It's always a fun exercise in definition, tone and balance. One red image on Valentine's Day and my fifth FOR challenge is complete.To see my previous FORs, click the links below:Flash Of Red | February 2020: https://365project.org/yogiw/2020/2019-12-27 Flash Of Red | February 2022: https://365project.org/yogiw/2022-year-9/2021-12-29 Flash Of Red | February 2023: https://365project.org/yogiw/2023-year-10/2022-12-29 Flash Of Red | February 2024: https://365project.org/yogiw/2024-year-11/2023-12-31