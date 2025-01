Ready To Mail

Woo hoo! Our newsletter (in its signature yellow envelope) is finished and ready to mail. It's nice to get this project out of the way a week earlier than usual. We bought the Woodland Creatures stamps last year but used the Chanukah stamps instead. Good thing since postage went up AGAIN. This year we decided to hand-deliver the neighborhood ones to save money on postage. I put stickers in the stamp corner instead. Cute!