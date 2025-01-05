Previous
Snow Day by yogiw
8 / 365

Snow Day

It was a blanket of white this weekend. 12" of snow fell in 24 hours. I shoveled twice to close my exercise ring. It is so beautiful.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
