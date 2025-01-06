Previous
Next
Pearl Loves The Snow by yogiw
9 / 365

Pearl Loves The Snow

Pearl loves the snow. Jack isn't as interested. He likes to cuddle and stay warm more than watch the snow in the cold window.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact