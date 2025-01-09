Previous
No Two Snowflakes Are Alike by yogiw
No Two Snowflakes Are Alike

Photo credit goes to my niece, Becca, who texted me this photo yesterday. She wrote, "Look how incredible this is. Two snowflakes ultra zoomed on my car door handle."
9th January 2025

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
