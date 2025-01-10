Previous
Watching The Sun Set by yogiw
13 / 365

Watching The Sun Set

Laying on the couch with Jack, I caught the sun setting. Such a pretty sight.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4% complete

