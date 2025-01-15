Sign up
18 / 365
Shaker Stamps
I stopped at the post office today looking for Cathee's package. No luck locating it so far. 😬
Standing in line, I perused the display of Forever stamps. I love these honoring Shaker Design. The sheet is so pretty, I don't know if I could actually use them.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4109
photos
17
followers
1
following
5% complete
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Tags
yogiw-artmuseum
