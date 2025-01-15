Previous
Shaker Stamps by yogiw
18 / 365

Shaker Stamps

I stopped at the post office today looking for Cathee's package. No luck locating it so far. 😬

Standing in line, I perused the display of Forever stamps. I love these honoring Shaker Design. The sheet is so pretty, I don't know if I could actually use them.
