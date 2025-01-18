Previous
The Snow That's Left by yogiw
21 / 365

The Snow That's Left

It's warming up a little and the snow is starting to melt. I love a super cold day with a blue blue blue sky.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
5% complete

