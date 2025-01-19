Sign up
22 / 365
Sleeping On A Cloud
Jack thinks he's sleeping on a cloud when he's cuddled between my legs and the down comforter. It's a good place to be when it's 3º outside. 😆
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Tags
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
yogiw-cats
,
jackw
