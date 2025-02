Jack In The Bag | Black & White

Welcome to my fifth Flash of Red February challenge. On days when there's not much going on I thought it would be fun to fill in with some of the black and white photos I've taken over the years that haven't made it to my 365 pages for one reason or another.



Here I'm using the same image I posted yesterday only this one's in black and white. A fun exercise to see the difference in definition and tone. Let the month begin...